India set to ban sugar exports for first time in 7 years2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 05:24 PM IST
India to ban sugar exports due to low cane yields caused by a lack of rain, potentially increasing global prices
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : India is expected to ban mills from exporting sugar in the next season beginning October, halting shipments for the first time in seven years, as a lack of rain has cut cane yields, three government sources said.
