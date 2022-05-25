Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  India to continue buying 'cheap' Russian oil, discount to be finalised: Report

India to continue buying 'cheap' Russian oil, discount to be finalised: Report

Shoppers purchase packets of vegetable oil at a supermarket in Mumbai.
1 min read . 07:33 PM ISTReuters

  • The average price at which the world's third largest oil importer buys crude is above $100 a barrel, the Indian government official said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India will continue to buy "cheap oil" from Russia but has not finalised terms of the discount, a senior government official familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

India will continue to buy "cheap oil" from Russia but has not finalised terms of the discount, a senior government official familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The average price at which the world's third largest oil importer buys crude is above $100 a barrel, the Indian government official said.

The average price at which the world's third largest oil importer buys crude is above $100 a barrel, the Indian government official said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.