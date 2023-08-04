India within pole-vaulting distance of being able to replace China: Anand Mahindra1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,773.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2023, registering a sharp growth of 97.6% from ₹1,403.61 crore in the same quarter last year.
Geopolitical tensions with China are pushing many manufacturers in India’s direction, said Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on 4 August while addressing the gathering during the announcement of the results of the June quarter of FY24.
