Indian Gas Exchange volumes up 215% YoY in April1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 04:18 PM IST
The gas trade takes place at multiple delivery points across India, covering six regional gas hubs: Western, Southern, Eastern, Central, Northern, and North Eastern Hub.
New Delhi: Trading volumes on the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) rose 215% year-on-year to 1,790,700 mmBtu (~45 mmscm/1.5 mmscmd) in April, as per data released by the exchange. However, the month-on-month, volumes fell 68% due to decreased spot demand as long-term supplies rose.
