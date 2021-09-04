Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Commodities >Indian gold dealers hope for Diwali jolt for quiet market

Indian gold dealers hope for Diwali jolt for quiet market

Premium
Thane: Customers interact with a salesperson at a jewellery store, as gold prices continue to surge during the lockdown, in Thane district.
2 min read . 05:46 AM IST Reuters

Local gold futures were trading around 47,100 rupees per 10 grams on Friday

Physical gold demand across top Asian hubs was largely muted this week as a rebound in domestic prices kept buyers at bay, while dealers in India pinned their hopes on an upcoming festival season to bring in more customers.

Physical gold demand across top Asian hubs was largely muted this week as a rebound in domestic prices kept buyers at bay, while dealers in India pinned their hopes on an upcoming festival season to bring in more customers.

Local gold futures were trading around 47,100 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, recovering from a four-month low of 45,662 rupees touched last month.

Local gold futures were trading around 47,100 rupees per 10 grams on Friday, recovering from a four-month low of 45,662 rupees touched last month.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As a result, retail demand was quite weak across the country for the last few days as prices were going up, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

Dealers charged premiums of up to $2 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of 10.75% import and 3% sales levies — unchanged from last week.

"Festival season is approaching. Jewellers could start purchases if prices remain stable for the next few days" said another Mumbai-based bullion dealer.

In China, premiums narrowed slightly to $1-$5 an ounce over global benchmark spot prices, compared with last week's $3-$6 premiums.

"Demand in China remains moderate as customers wait for prices to come down," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals.

In Hong Kong, premiums of $0.80-$1.80 were charged as rising COVID-19 cases and resultant lockdowns hurt jewellery demand.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Rich Asians jump booster shot queue amid Covid vaccine shortages

Premium

Japanese PM contender warns Taiwan is ‘next big problem’

Premium

Building a retirement fund is not enough; it has to be ...

Premium

Could Zerodha disrupt the mutual fund distribution business?

In Singapore, premiums ranged from $1 to $1.50 per ounce, and according to Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central, customers took advantage of higher prices to sell more gold.

In Japan, gold premiums stayed in a $0.25-$0.50 range, Tokyo-based traders said.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association raised local rates of all types of gold, citing gains in international markets, with the best quality gold priced at 73,483 taka ($864.71) per Bhori, or 11.664 grams.

There was also a supply shortage in local markets as imports were being hampered by tax-related complexities and a shutdown of international flights.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!