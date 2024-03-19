Indian refineries turn to US oil sources as sanctions block Russian stock
Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corporation and Reliance Industries have purchased about 7 million barrels of April-loading US crude so far this month, traders told Bloomberg. This is the largest monthly volume since May 2023, Kpler data showed.
Indian oil refiners are on track to take the most American crude in almost a year after tighter enforcement of US sanctions crimped trade with Russia and forced processors to look elsewhere for supply.
