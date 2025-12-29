Silver delivers the wildest intraday swing for Indian ETF investors in 2025

Prices surged initially on Elon Musk's comment on the China export ban, only to slump almost 20% by afternoon on cues from CME Group silver prices.

Ram Sahgal
Published29 Dec 2025, 03:11 PM IST
Shortly after opening at 9:15am, Nippon Silver ETF surged by 11% to a record high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>243.29 a gramme from Friday's closing of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>219.85. From there, it plunged around 12:30pm by 19% to a low of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>196.30.
Shortly after opening at 9:15am, Nippon Silver ETF surged by 11% to a record high of ₹ ₹243.29 a gramme from Friday's closing of ₹219.85. From there, it plunged around 12:30pm by 19% to a low of ₹196.30.(REUTERS)

Indian retail investors witnessed the sharpest intraday swing of 2025 in silver-exchange traded funds (ETFs) on Monday, as prices reacted to the China export ban and the increase in margins on the white metal by the world's most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group, over the weekend.

Shortly after opening at 9:15am, Nippon Silver ETF, the largest by assets under management (AUM) of 26,361.5 crore (as of 24 December), surged by 11% to a record high of 243.29 a gramme from Friday's closing of 219.85.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Is this year’s silver rally about to outshine the gold uprun?

From there, it plunged around 12:30pm by 19% to a low of 196.30 before trading 0.5% lower at 218.68 around 1:30pm, showed data from National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE).

Similarly, Kotak Silver ETF gyrated by 24%, between a high of 244.7 and 185.57 per gramme before trading flat at 219.46. Tata Silver ETF swung 29%, moving between a high of 25.10 and a low of 17.77 per one-tenth gramme, before trading 0.5% lower at 22.25.

“Domestic silver ETF prices initially played catch-up with international prices on 26 December, where markets trade until midnight India time (against 3:30pm closing for the ETFs), before reacting to the CME margin impact on prices at noon,” said Satish Dondapati, fund manager at Kotak Mutual Fund.

While silver on CME Group's Comex rose 17% to $84 an ounce before closing at $79.27 on 26 December after the NSE closed at 3:30pm, it traded down 1.8% around 1:30pm at $75.82. This, after CME on Friday evening, raised the margin to trade to $25,000 per contract, effective Monday, from $20,000 at the beginning of December.

Also Read | Why Jim Rogers isn't selling gold and silver

"This reduces the leverage to trade, resulting in volatility rising," said Naveen Mathur, director (currencies and commodities ) at financial services conglomerate Anand Rathi Group. “Volatility may increase in the coming sessions.”

“This is the highest intraday volatility in ETF prices seen in 2025,” added Dondapati, who also expects the short-term volatility to persist as traders holding leverage positions.

Silver has risen 154% on CME to $75.82 an ounce (31.10gm), thanks to a supply shortage and expectations of further shortages highlighted by Elon Musk on 27 December. He replied to a tweet on Chinese export restrictions, effective 1 January, by saying on X: “This is not good. Silver is needed in many industrial processes.” China is the world's second-largest producer of Silver.

Against an annual global demand of 1.2 billion ounces each year, supply has fallen short by 200 million ounces, or 1 billion ounces, over the past five years. And China's export control will result in a global supply reduction of 13% to 870 million ounces, according to Dondapati. This could result in increased volatility in 2026.

India's largest silver ETF, Nippon Silver ETF, rose 157% to Monday's level of 218.68 per gramme, tracking the international price movement.

The traded value of the fund surged to a record 6,226.71 crore due to price volatility.

Of the total intraday traded value of 5435.46 crore on 29 December, the delivery of Nippon Silver ETF units stood at 31.82% or worth 1,729 crore.

Also Read | Silver outshines gold, but can it hold its steady glow?

Silver is widely used in electric vehicles, solar panels, and semiconductors. The shortage has driven up prices to outsized levels, prompting analysts like Mathur to advise caution to new investors in the metal.

Silver PricesSilver ETFsCommoditiesDerivativesStock Markets
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesSilver delivers the wildest intraday swing for Indian ETF investors in 2025
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.