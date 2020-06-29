For Indian rupee, Asia’s worst-performing currency, toughest times may be over

Global funds have piled $4.6 billion into Indian stocks this quarter, the highest in the region. A chunk of those flows is owing to a rights offering by Reliance Industries Ltd. and stake sales in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. Another $15 billion is seen coming in by way of foreign direct investment inflows, thanks to a flurry of deals for Reliance’s digital unit, Jio Platforms Ltd.