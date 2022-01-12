Indian Rupee won’t keep up a strong start to 2022, says ICICI Bank

“INR will appreciate short term but have no choice but to depreciate long term," B. Prasanna, group head for global markets sales, trading and research at ICICI Bank Ltd. said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. “Trade deficit and current account deficit are likely to increase going ahead as there has been substantially high growth in India. Dollar strength is there because of monetary policy divergence, and high oil prices will also favour INR depreciation in the longer term."