Indians are holding back from buying gold jewellery. Here's why

Buyers are calling in constantly to check on daily prices, with many asking if the current dip will continue or resume an uptrend, Rastogi said. However, the precious metal remains the “go-to safe haven asset" and consumers will return in the run-up to Akshaya Tritiya, which is considered an auspicious day to buy gold by Hindus, amid geopolitical and inflationary concerns, she added. The festival falls in May this year.