Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  India's 2022 palm oil imports to fall, but soy, sunflower oil seen up -MPOC

India's 2022 palm oil imports to fall, but soy, sunflower oil seen up -MPOC

India palm oil imports are seen declining to 8.1 million tonnes in 2022
1 min read . 02:21 PM IST Reuters

  • India's total imports of oils and fats in 2022 are projected to decline by 2% from the year before to 13.8 million tonnes

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's total imports of oils and fats in 2022 are projected to decline by 2% from the year before to 13.8 million tonnes, with shipments of palm oil likely to see the biggest fall, the Malaysian Palm Oil Council said on Thursday.

India's total imports of oils and fats in 2022 are projected to decline by 2% from the year before to 13.8 million tonnes, with shipments of palm oil likely to see the biggest fall, the Malaysian Palm Oil Council said on Thursday.

The drop is due to India's rising domestic edible oil production and as a resurgence in coronavirus infections triggers fresh lockdowns, MPOC chief executive officer Wan Aishah Wan Hamid said in a conference.

The drop is due to India's rising domestic edible oil production and as a resurgence in coronavirus infections triggers fresh lockdowns, MPOC chief executive officer Wan Aishah Wan Hamid said in a conference.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

India's palm oil imports are seen declining to 8.1 million tonnes in 2022, down from 8.5 million tonnes last year, she said. Both India's 2022 soyoil and sunflower oil imports were seen rising by 100,000 tonnes.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!