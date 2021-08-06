India’s crude import bill rose over 190% at $24.7 bn in Q1

Experts in the refining industry expect prices to firm up in the future as several countries are witnessing rapid economic recoveries. “One of the striking features for future oil prices is likely to be the oil demand spurt globally as economic activities are picking up due to large scale vaccination. It is also said that the oil demand for India during FY21 was lower by 20 million tonnes compared with FY20, i.e., about minus 10%. Hence, India’s oil demand may also rise faster during FY22, and beyond to cover up the lost demand during FY21," Sharma said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}