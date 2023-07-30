India's foreign exchange reserves decline to lowest level in nearly 3 months, trade deficit narrows to $20.13 billion1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 11:27 PM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves declined to 49.75 lakh crore in July, while bond yields fell to their lowest level in a month. The goods trade deficit also decreased, but inflation and geopolitical tensions continue to pose risks.
Foreign Exchange Reserves in India declined to 49,75,431 crores in the week ended July 21th 2023, the down from in nearly 50,04,017 crores months.
