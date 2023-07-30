comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  India's foreign exchange reserves decline to lowest level in nearly 3 months, trade deficit narrows to $20.13 billion
Back

India's foreign exchange reserves decline to lowest level in nearly 3 months, trade deficit narrows to $20.13 billion

 1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 11:27 PM IST Kaustubh Bhosale

India's foreign exchange reserves declined to 49.75 lakh crore in July, while bond yields fell to their lowest level in a month. The goods trade deficit also decreased, but inflation and geopolitical tensions continue to pose risks.

The rupee has also benefited from significant foreign capital inflows, with recent data revealing that international investors purchased $6.7 billion in Indian stocks in June. (AP)Premium
The rupee has also benefited from significant foreign capital inflows, with recent data revealing that international investors purchased $6.7 billion in Indian stocks in June. (AP)

Foreign Exchange Reserves in India declined to 49,75,431 crores in the week ended July 21th 2023, the down from in nearly 50,04,017 crores months.

In July, the yield on the Indian 10-year government bond declined to approximately 7.05%, reaching its lowest level in a month. This drop followed the global trend of falling bond yields, influenced by indications of decelerating inflation and growth in the United States, which tempered the previously held hawkish outlook for the Federal Reserve. Domestic economic indicators displayed a degree of resilience amidst the challenging external conditions, leading to additional investments in Indian bonds, with the latest figures revealing net purchases of $1.1 billion in June. Nonetheless, the lingering risk of inflationary pressures prompted speculation that the RBI would refrain from cutting interest rates in the foreseeable future. Unfavorable weather conditions in Southeast Asia and apprehensions about El Nino further contributed to the rise in food inflation during June, significantly impacting the Indian consumer basket.

The goods trade deficit in India fell to USD 20.13 billion in June 2023, from USD 22.07 billion the previous year, roughly in line with the market expectation of a USD 20.10 billion imbalance. Exports fell 22.0 percent year on year to USD 32.97 billion, the lowest level since October 2022, as external demand remained sluggish due to a recession in the world's major countries. Meanwhile, imports fell 17.5% to USD 53.10 billion.

The Indian rupee strengthened swiftly from a seven-week high of 82.75 per USD on July 6th, as rising inflationary risks enhanced the case for the RBI to postpone rate reduction. Retail inflation in India rose to 4.8% in June, up from a two-year low of 4.3% the previous month, above market expectations of 4.5% due to a sharp rise in food costs. The events mirrored RBI officials' concerns that adverse weather and geopolitical tensions could hike food prices, which are an important component of the Indian consumer basket. The rupee has also benefited from significant foreign capital inflows, with recent data revealing that international investors purchased $6.7 billion in Indian stocks in June.

Domestic and global macroeconomic statistics, the trend in global stock markets, monsoon development, the movement of the rupee versus the dollar, and crude oil prices will all influence the bourse trend.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 11:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout