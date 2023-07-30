In July, the yield on the Indian 10-year government bond declined to approximately 7.05%, reaching its lowest level in a month. This drop followed the global trend of falling bond yields, influenced by indications of decelerating inflation and growth in the United States, which tempered the previously held hawkish outlook for the Federal Reserve. Domestic economic indicators displayed a degree of resilience amidst the challenging external conditions, leading to additional investments in Indian bonds, with the latest figures revealing net purchases of $1.1 billion in June. Nonetheless, the lingering risk of inflationary pressures prompted speculation that the RBI would refrain from cutting interest rates in the foreseeable future. Unfavorable weather conditions in Southeast Asia and apprehensions about El Nino further contributed to the rise in food inflation during June, significantly impacting the Indian consumer basket.