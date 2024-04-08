India's fuel demand up around 5% in FY24, at a record high driven by auto fuel and naphtha sales
In contrast, India's fuel consumption dipped by 0.6 percent year-on-year in March
India witnessed a slight dip in fuel consumption, falling by 0.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) in March. However, fuel demand for FY24 surged by about 5 percent, primarily led by increased sales of automotive fuel and naphtha, as per a Reuters report.
