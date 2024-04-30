India's gold demand rises 8%, RBI buys 19 tonnes in March quarter: World Gold Council
The increase in demand was further fueled by the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) robust gold purchases. The central bank purchased over 19 tonnes of gold during the initial quarter of the current calendar year 2024.
A recent report by World Gold Council (WGC) revealed on Wednesday that gold demand in India saw a significant rise by 8 per cent, reaching 136.6 tonnes in the January - March quarter (Q1) in 2024. This rise was supported by a robust economic backdrop, despite gold prices reaching historic highs.
