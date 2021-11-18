Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Commodities /  India's mineral production rises 22% in Sept

India's mineral production rises 22% in Sept

The cumulative growth for the April-September period over the corresponding period of the previous year has decreased 15.2%, the mines ministry said
1 min read . 08:26 PM IST PTI

The production level of important minerals in Sept 2021 stood at 518 lakh tonnes for coal, 35 lakh tonnes for lignite, 24 lakh tonnes for petroleum (crude), and 14,36,000 tonnes for bauxite, among others

NEW DELHI : The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for September stood at 95.1, which was 22.3% higher as compared to the year-ago month, the mines ministry said on Thursday.

The cumulative growth for the April-September period over the corresponding period of the previous year has decreased 15.2%, the ministry said in a statement.

The production level of important minerals in September 2021 stood at 518 lakh tonnes for coal, 35 lakh tonnes for lignite, 24 lakh tonnes for petroleum (crude), and 14,36,000 tonnes for bauxite, among others, it said.

"The production of important minerals showing positive growth during September 2021 over September 2020 includes: Chromite (152.4%), magnesite (66.8%), lignite (48%), gold (11.5%), coal (8.3%) and iron ore (3.4%)," it said.

The production of other important minerals showing negative growth includes diamond, phosphorite, bauxite and petroleum (crude), it added.

