India's top-rated low-duration debt currently attractive: Invesco MF's Garg
India's shorter-duration bond yields have risen over the last few sessions, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may raise the repo rate further. Tight liquidity conditions are also hurting.
India's top-rated low-duration corporate debt investments are likely to offer better returns than longer-duration bonds, which must be avoided for the time being, a fixed income official at Invesco Mutual Fund said on Friday.
