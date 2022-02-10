India's wheat exports set for record amid rare surge in shipments. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
1 min read.05:54 AM ISTBloomberg
India is one of the world’s biggest producers of the wheat, but typically sells little abroad
However, this season, surging prices across major shippers and export restrictions in Russia helped boost the appeal of its supply, with cargoes making inroads in nearby markets like Bangladesh
India is making a rare appearance near the ranks of the world’s wheat-trade heavyweights this season.
The country is expected to ship a record 7 million tons in the 2021-22 year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast on Wednesday. That’s more than double the prior season and will rank the nation as the world’s ninth-largest shipper.
India is one of the world’s biggest producers of the grain, but typically sells little abroad. This season, surging prices across major shippers and export restrictions in Russia helped boost the appeal of its supply, with cargoes making inroads in nearby markets like Bangladesh.
“India’s export pace continues to be robust, and its prices are competitive in Asian markets," USDA said in its monthly world supply and demand report.
