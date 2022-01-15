Inflation, market pullbacks may sustain demand for gold as a hedge in 2022: WGC

Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research, World Gold Council, said, “The 2022 outlook for gold comes down to which dynamics will tip the scales. While factors like persistent inflation and jewellery demand are likely to be supportive, rising rates may create headwinds. Ultimately, even if gold’s price may fluctuate, its value as a highly liquid hedge remains consistent. This is an important attribute amidst ongoing covid-related market volatility and an intensifying investor risk appetite."