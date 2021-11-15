Inflation surge pushes gold to five-month high

Falling inflation-adjusted returns on bonds have supported gold prices because the metal doesn’t offer fixed income simply for holding it and becomes more attractive when long-term government-bond yields retreat. Even after the inflation data sparked a climb last week, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled Friday at 1.583%. That’s still well below its 2021 high of 1.749% reached at the end of March and even its recent peak of 1.674% on Oct. 21.