Infosys shares rise on better-than-expected Q3: Buy, sell or hold the IT stock?2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 09:20 AM IST
- Infosys CEO Salil Parekh noted that Q3 FY23 witnessed ‘exceptionally strong growth’
Shares of Infosys rose marginally to ₹1,489 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals after the IT company reported a better-than-expected over 13% rise in profit in the December quarter and raised its annual sales forecast on a strong deal pipeline even as it warned of "constraints" in certain verticals amid slowing global economy. CEO Salil Parekh noted that Q3 witnessed ‘exceptionally strong growth’ but acknowledged that signs around are showing a slowing global economy.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started