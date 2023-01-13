Infosys shares rise on better-than-expected Q3: Buy, sell or hold the IT stock?

“INFO would be a key beneficiary strong IT spends FY23E. Strong portfolio, diverse service line and companies aggressive approach gives us confidence for top quadrant revenue growth performance in FY23 as well. We believe margin pressure has bottomed out in 1QFY23, here onwards we will observe sustainable margin expansion. Strong pay-out policy and in-turn consistent buyback further gives support to valuations. We value the company at 22x FY25 EPS, implying TP of 1730. Maintain Buy," said DAM Capital.

