INR vs USD: Rupee gains against dollar ahead of ECB meeting

Speaking on the reason for rise in Indian rupee against the US dollar, Anindya Banerjee, Deputy Vice President at Kotak Securities said, "Speculations are high that ECB may announce 25 to 50 bps interest hike after its monetary policy meeting scheduled on 21st July 2022. Due to this speculation, US dollar has eased a little bit that has led to rise in Indian currency. If the ECB announces 50 bps interest rate hike, then dollar index is expected to go up to 105 levels, helping Indian rupee to further appreciated up to 79 per dollar levels in next fortnight." He said that immediate support for dollar index is placed at 107 and it can be breached within this week if the ECB announced a 50 bps interest rate hike.

