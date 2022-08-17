Investment demand to lift India's silver imports to record high2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 05:52 PM IST
In the first seven months of 2022, silver imports surged to 5,100 tonnes from just 110 tonnes during the same period a year ago
India's silver imports are set to triple in 2022 from a year ago to record highs after a dip in prices to 2-year lows spurred investors to bet that the metal was primed for a rebound and could outperform gold in the coming years.