Investors are searching for the next gold. Don’t get burned.

Independent commodities analyst Sterling Smith recommends that new investors buy on dips, as all of the metals’ gains come from price appreciation. Start with a core holding of about 50% gold, as it’s the biggest and most liquid market. You could add silver—and platinum or palladium, to a smaller extent—if you have a bullish economic view. He suggests 15% in silver, 5% each in platinum and palladium, and the rest in gold-mining ETFs, such as the $15.8 billion VanEck Gold Miners.