Investors bet environmental fears will crunch commodity supply, lifting prices

Spending on oil and gas exploration and production is now forecast to edge higher in the coming years but stay below 2019 levels and about 40% to 50% under a 2014 record, figures from consulting firm Rystad Energy show. Even with prices for metals like copper also at their highest levels in years, annual spending by mining companies is projected to remain about 30% or more below a 2012 peak each of the next five years, according to data compiled by investment bank Jefferies.

