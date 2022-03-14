Investors dash to haven assets during market turmoil

Within the stock market, sectors that are traditionally considered defensive have been holding up better than the S&P 500 as a whole. The utilities group, second in performance in March behind the energy segment, is seen as defensive because customers give priority to gas and electric bills even when they trim other spending. The same concept applies to the healthcare group, which is down slightly this month. Shares of utility American Electric Power Co. have risen 5.4% in March, while shares of hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc. are up 6.7%.