The price rise was fuelled mainly by the rising tensions between Iran and Israel in April, and expectations of potentially softer rates in the US. However, the de-escalation after 12 April between the two nations and recent indications that US rates would remain higher for longer on inflation expectations caused gold to correct from its record high of ₹7325 a gram to ₹7167 on 7 May. All the rates exclude the 3% GST.