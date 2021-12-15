Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Commodities /  Investors trim gold positions for third week

Investors trim gold positions for third week

REUTERS
1 min read . 08:12 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Comex gold futures edge down 0.3% to $1,783.20 a troy ounce

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Gold wavers ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. Comex gold futures edge down 0.3% to $1,783.20 a troy ounce. Gold has been trading firmly in a narrow range this month as investors look for clarity on the central bank’s next move. The Fed is widely expected to signal that it will speed up its tapering of stimulus measures at the conclusion of the meeting Wednesday, which could open the door to earlier rate hikes. The precious metal’s lackluster trading has seen investors exit their gold positions. Investors cut their long positions in gold for the third week running according to FactSet data. Speculative investors reduced their bullish positions in gold by over 12,000 lots last week.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex ends 329 pts lower on selling in IT, realty; Baj ...

Indian Penny Stocks: Understanding the Landscape

Household biomass burning: The invisible polluter

We need a renewed conversation on inequality in India

Gold wavers ahead of the start of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting. Comex gold futures edge down 0.3% to $1,783.20 a troy ounce. Gold has been trading firmly in a narrow range this month as investors look for clarity on the central bank’s next move. The Fed is widely expected to signal that it will speed up its tapering of stimulus measures at the conclusion of the meeting Wednesday, which could open the door to earlier rate hikes. The precious metal’s lackluster trading has seen investors exit their gold positions. Investors cut their long positions in gold for the third week running according to FactSet data. Speculative investors reduced their bullish positions in gold by over 12,000 lots last week.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 7 Days Free Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!