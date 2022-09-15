Investors wary as commodities rise

The recent spike in coal prices and the consistent firmness in natural gas are being perceived by investors as serious threats to inflation and company earnings. Higher energy prices have, in turn, led to the curtailment of metal production capacities in Europe, which can lead to a spike in metal prices. “India’s inflation is likely to remain at an elevated level in the near term due to higher energy prices (oil and gas prices) and food prices," said Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities, who expects it to cool down towards the end of FY23.

