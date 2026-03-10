MUMBAI: Traders have piled into crude oil derivatives on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as the Iran-US war triggered sharp swings in global oil prices, pushing trading volumes to nearly three times pre-war levels.
Iran war fuels surge in crude derivatives trading on MCX
SummaryOil price swings triggered by supply disruption fears draw traders to crude derivatives, pushing contracts and turnover sharply higher on the exchange.
MUMBAI: Traders have piled into crude oil derivatives on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as the Iran-US war triggered sharp swings in global oil prices, pushing trading volumes to nearly three times pre-war levels.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More