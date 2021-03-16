Iranian oil surge to China hurts OPEC efforts to tighten supply

“With increased flows from places like Iran, and all the other grades’ arbitrage to China closed currently, the spot market is looking really weak," said Yuntao Liu, an analyst with London-based Energy Aspects Ltd. “Between now and June to July, the teapots’ preferred grades such as West African crudes, Norway’s Johan Sverdrup and Brazilian crudes will be quite hard to sell." China’s private players in the oil industry are often described as teapot refiners.