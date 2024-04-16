Iran's crude oil output up 20% in 2 years at 3.3% of global supply: What does this mean for the Iran-Israel proxy war?
Iran's crude exports in March averaged 1.61 million bpd according to industry analysts, the highest since May 2023 when they were 1.68 million bpd, the highest since 2018.
Iran's crude production has risen by more than 20 per cent over the past two years to 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), which is 3.3 per cent of the total global oil supply. With the ongoing proxy conflict with Israel, analysts say that if the market were to price a higher probability of reduced Iran supply, then this could contribute to a higher geopolitical risk premium amid supply concerns.
