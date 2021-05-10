Iron ore turns ‘very hot’ as 10% surge adds to commodities boom

A “Goldilocks scenario" may be forming as strengthening global growth combines with restrained wage pressures and a dovish Federal Reserve, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. commodities analysts said in a May 7 report, the same day weak U.S. jobs figures added to the case for more stimulus. The risk for bulls -- and anyone betting on buoyant returns from stocks and bonds -- is that the surge in raw materials feeds through to broader measures of inflation and eventually forces central banks to tighten.

