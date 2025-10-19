Is it safe to buy gold jewellery online? 6 things you must know before hitting the ‘add to cart’ button

The festive season is in full swing, with people thronging to jewellery shops to buy gold on the back of auspicious occasions like Diwali and Dhanteras. India has logged a record sale in gold this year despite high prices, and the rush is expected to continue.

Consumers are rushing to jewellery shops as makers are running discounts for Dhanteras and Diwali, with some companies offering up to 100 per cent off on making charges, while brands like Tanishq are offering gold coins on certain purchases.

The auspicious timing, coupled with massive discounts have resulted in long queues in jewellery shops, with customers waiting for hours to get their billing done.

However, this can be avoided if you choose to buy gold jewellery online.

Many top brands, including Tanishq, Senco Gold and Diamonds, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Chandra Jewellers, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, and Joyalukkas sell their gold jewellery online.

E-commerce platforms like Amazon are also selling branded gold jewellery on their website and app.

This is a convenient way to buy gold, with your jewellery being directly delivered to your home without the hassle of standing in long lines or braving the crowd to get hand on your favourite piece.

But one may wonder, is it even safe to buy gold jewellery online? Here is a guide to understand.

Is it safe to buy gold jewellery online? The simple answer is, yes. However, you need to be careful about a number of things.

The first step is to buy gold jewellery from trusted sources, like the official website of a jeweller or from verified sellers on e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

These websites are generally safe and will deliver your gold jewellery within the stipulated time.

Things to keep in mind before buying gold jewellery online Choose a reputable website: As mentioned above, you need to choose a reputable website, like the official portal of a registered jeweller. Brands like Tanishq, Senco Gold and Diamonds, Kalyan Jewellers, PC Chandra Jewellers, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, and Joyalukkas have online websites and apps where they sell gold jewellery.

Look for hallmark: In line with government standards, every jeweller is required to provide BIS hallmark on their gold articles, including gold jewellery. For 22 karat hallmarked gold finesse stamp is 916 and for 18 karat hallmarked gold jewellery finesse stamp is 750. You must check the BIS hallmark certification on the purchase you are making.

Return and exchange policy: before buying gold jewellery online, carefully go through the jeweller's return and exchange policy. Ideally, there should be a 30-day window for you to return or excahnge the item. Also read the terms and conditions under which any damaged jewellery will be accepted.

Understand pricing: It is also important to understand the final price of your gold jewellery that you are buying online. The final price of gold jewellery includies the current market price, making charges, GST and other taxes, and sometimes shipping charges.