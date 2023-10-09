Israel-Hamas war: Can crude oil prices shoot up beyond the $100 per barrel mark? Experts weigh in
Experts do not think crude oil prices could sharply rise and sustain at elevated levels even though the Israel-Palestine issue remains a risk.
Crude oil prices saw a sharp rise on Monday as concerns over supplies grew stronger thanks to the ongoing military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas. Brent Crude prices rose over $3 per barrel to trade near the $87 per barrel mark in Monday's trade.
