Israel-Hamas war: Gold price extends rally despite rise in US Treasurey yield and US dollar rate
Gold rate today is in uptrend due to uncertainties associated with the Israel-Hamas, say commodity market experts
Gold rate today: On account of Israel-Hamas war entering 20th day and rising tension in the Middle East fueling geopolitical uncertaities, gold price today extended its rally during morning deals. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December expiry opened at ₹60,824 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹60,968 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $1,988 per ounce levels.
