Gold rate today: On account of Israel-Hamas war entering 20th day and rising tension in the Middle East fueling geopolitical uncertaities, gold price today extended its rally during morning deals. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December expiry opened at ₹60,824 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹60,968 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $1,988 per ounce levels.

Likewise, silver rate today on MCX opened higher at ₹71,799 per kg levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹71,896 per kg levels during opening bell today. In international market, silver price today is oscillating around $22.95 per ounce levels.

It is interesting to see that gold and silver prices have risen despite rise in US Treasury yields and US dollar. During morning deals in Asian stock market, 10-year US bond yiled climbed 0.17 per cent and touched 4.962 levels. US dollar index touched two week high of 106.76 levels.

Israle-Hamas war enters 20th day

On why gold and silver prices have been surging despite rise in US dollar rate and US Treasury yields, Anuj Gupta, Head — Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities said, “MCX gold rate is rising due to uncertainties associated with the Israel-Hamas war. This geopolitical tension has entered 20th day after its outbreak on 7th October 2023 and the Middle East tension is yet to find any truce or any conclusive outcome."

Anuj Gupta went on to add that market is expecting that rising US treasury yields and US dollar rates are temporary as US Fed may not increase interest rates in its upcoming November meeting.

US Fed rate hike in focus

Echoing with Anuj Gupta's views, Deveya Gaglani, Research Analyst - Commodities, Axis Securities said, 'The US Fed has changed its stance from hawkish to dovish, and the probability of a rate hike decrease in November is a silver lining for Gold prices."

Axis Securities expert expected further upside in gold and silver prices as tension between Hamas and Israel has increased after a bomb attack in Gaza, which may derail the de-escalation talks, benefiting gold prices.

Important levels to watch

Highlighting the pivote levels in regad to gold price today, Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities said, "Gold rate today has immediate hurdle placed at $1,900 levels whereas it has immediate support at $1,960 per ounce levels. Likewise, MCX gold rate today has immediate hurdle placed at ₹61,200 whereas it has support placed at ₹60,300 per 10 gm levels.

“Silver rate today has immediate support placed at ₹71,000 per kg levels wheras it is acing hurdle at ₹73,000 per kg levels. In international market, silver rate today is immediate support placed at $22.50 per ounce levels while is is tacing hudele at $23.50 per ounce levels," said Anuj Gupta.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!