Israel-Hamas war impact: Oil prices dip; gold prices surge amid the turmoil
Israel-Hamas war impact: While Israel produces very little crude oil, markets are worried that if the conflict surges it could hurt Middle East supply
As clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fueled worries that the conflict could spread beyond Gaza, oil prices edged down slightly on Tuesday after gaining more than 4% in the previous session.
