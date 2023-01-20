IT stock Coforge jumps as Q3 net profit rises on deal wins2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:13 AM IST
- Coforge shares jumped over 5% to ₹4,188 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals
Shares of Coforge Ltd jumped over 5% to ₹4,188 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals after the Indian IT services provider Coforge Ltd reported a better-than-expected net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022 in which rose 25% helped by deal wins across sectors. The company has also raised FY23 constant currency (CC) revenue growth guidance to 22% from at least 20%.
