IT stock Coforge jumps as Q3 net profit rises on deal wins

Coforge's consolidated profit increased to ₹228 crore from ₹184 crore a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected the company to report net income of ₹221 crore, according to Refinitiv data. The IT company said it won five large deals during the quarter, including one over $50 milllion and two large deals, worth over $30 million in the previous quarter, and highest ever order intake of $345 million.