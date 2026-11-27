Rising gold prices are changing how Indian consumers approach the yellow metal, with more people not only looking to purchase jewellery but also checking gold purity and exploring opportunities to sell or exchange their existing holdings.

Searches for jewellery showrooms across India surged 53% year-on-year, while queries for gold testing centres and gold buyers increased 36% and 34%, respectively, indicating growing consumer interest in gold purchases, verification and resale, according to data from local search platform Justdial.

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The figures compare search activity between November 2025 and October this year with the corresponding period a year earlier, from November 2024 to October 2025.

The sharp rise in searches for gold testing facilities suggests that consumers are paying greater attention to the purity and value of their jewellery, particularly when making purchases or considering selling or exchanging old gold amid elevated prices.

Jaipur leads jewellery showroom searches Among the cities covered in the data, Jaipur recorded the highest growth in jewellery showroom searches at 78%. Delhi followed with a 65% increase, while Pune registered a 53% rise, as per the data.

Mumbai saw jewellery showroom searches climb 34%, whereas Bengaluru recorded a comparatively modest increase of 9%.

The trend points to stronger interest in jewellery retail across several major markets, with Jaipur, Delhi and Pune witnessing particularly sharp increases in consumer searches.

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Delhi tops gold purity testing searches Demand for gold testing centres also recorded significant growth, with Delhi leading the category at 58%. Hyderabad followed with a 49% increase, while Mumbai registered a 37% rise.

Chennai recorded a 12% increase in searches for gold testing facilities.

The growth comes as consumers increasingly look to establish the purity and value of gold before making transactions. Testing can help buyers assess jewellery before purchase and enable households to evaluate existing gold before selling or exchanging it.

Hyderabad, Kolkata see increased interest in gold buyers Searches for gold buyers increased 34% nationally, highlighting another dimension of the changing consumer interest in the precious metal.

Hyderabad and Kolkata recorded increases of 34% and 31%, respectively. Chennai followed with a 17% rise, while Mumbai and Bengaluru registered growth of 14% and 13%, respectively.

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The simultaneous increase in searches for jewellery showrooms, testing centres and gold buyers suggests that consumer engagement with the gold market extends beyond fresh purchases.

With higher gold valuations potentially making existing jewellery more valuable, households may also be exploring resale and exchange options. The rise in searches for testing facilities further highlights the importance consumers are placing on verifying gold purity before entering into transactions.

However, search activity reflects consumer interest and does not necessarily translate into completed jewellery purchases, gold sales or exchanges.

Gold rates in India today On November 27, the price of 24-karat gold in India ranged between approximately ₹12,496 and ₹12,655 per gram, translating to ₹1,24,960– ₹1,26,550 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold was priced at around ₹11,456– ₹11,600 per gram, or ₹1,14,560– ₹1,16,000 per 10 grams. The rate of 18-karat gold stood at approximately ₹9,372– ₹9,491 per gram, equivalent to ₹93,720– ₹94,910 per 10 grams.

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Gold prices vary across cities depending on local market conditions, purity and jeweller. These rates exclude making charges and the applicable 3% Goods and Services Tax (GST).

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X