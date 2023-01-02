Jefferies is cautious on Indian IT sector. This stock is its only 'Buy' pick2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 10:00 AM IST
- Jefferies remains cautious on the Indian IT sector with Infosys its only stock pick
During Q3 FY23, global brokerage Jefferies expects aggregate revenues for its Indian IT coverage to moderate sharply to 1.4% sequentially (QoQcc), with HCL Technologies and LTIMindtree leading growth. Margins for other IT firms are likely to be steady QoQ as slower growth will offset benefits of improving pyramid and easing attrition, it said.
