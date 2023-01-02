Jefferies is cautious on Indian IT sector. This stock is its only 'Buy' pick

“Commentary around deal pipeline, sales cycle, nature of deals and deal tenure, pricing, and vendor consolidation will be keenly watched. Furthermore, there will be a strong focus on commentary around client budgets or re-prioritization of client spends. While revisions to FY23 guidance of Infosys, HCL Tech, and Coforge will also be closely watched, we don't expect this to be revised in 3Q," the brokerage highlighted.