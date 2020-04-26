New Delhi: India’s lockdown dampened sales of gold and gold jewellery on the festive occasion of Akshaya Tritiya even as some top jewellery retailers said they witnessed traffic on their websites, and received some bookings at a time when the country is adhering to a strict country-wide lockdown.

To be sure, Akshaya Tritiya is an important occasion for gold retailers across the country—as people buy gold to celebrate the annual spring festival.

With stores shut around the country this year and retailers dealing with an otherwise damp consumer sentiment, some of them to online stores to host offers, and allow shoppers to make bookings with the promise of delivery as and when the lockdown is lifted, and movement is eased. In some parts of the country, local jewellery stores even prompted shoppers to place orders via phone calls, and on WhatsaApp.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a body representing millions of traders across India, said orders worth Rs600 crore were booked on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Part of the amount was paid in advance, and customers are being given tentative timelines for delivery. “jewellers across the country booked deals for sale of gold jewellery to their customers via phone and WhatsApp, and 20% of the purchase amount of jewellery was taken as advance for booking of jewellery and coins," CAIT said in a statement. "The booking was done on the basis of today's gold price, the delivery of which will be made after the lock down is lifted, CAIT said.

“Today, on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, the trade of gold which has been done traditionally in bumper sales saw a lukewarm response today due to national lock down across the country as gold and jewellery shops are closed all over the country but keeping the spirit of Akshya Tritiya alive the Jewellery Traders booked orders over telephone and digital platforms," CAIT said in a statement.

Titan Company Ltd said online traffic for its Tanishq brand inched to a million, even as the retailer saw shoppers book advance orders on its website. The ticket size online has jumped 2.5 to 3 times the usual online average ticket size, implying many new customers have come online, Ajoy Chawla, CEO, jewellery division, Titan Company Limited said.

To be sure, close to 328 Tanishq stores have been shut since India went in to a strict lockdown towards the end of March.

Mint had earlier reported that the retailer had rolled out offers on its Tanishq and CaratLane brands last week ahead of Akshaya Tritiya. Titan was then awaiting awaits clarity on whether online sales of gold and other precious jewellery can be fulfilled later in April. As of now, however, the government continues to restrict sale of non-essentials on the internet.

Titan's jewellery brand has allowed shoppers to make bookings on its website by paying in advance. While shoppers are able to place and confirm orders, they are not given a timeline as to when deliveries can be expected. “But the overall customer response to tanishq.co.in from key metros and even with tier-2 and tier-3 towns has been extremely encouraging," said Chawla.

Kalyan Jewellers said it had set a target of clocking 10% of its usual Akshaya Tritiya sales this year. “This year's sales cannot of course be compared to a regular brick and motors showroom sale during Akshaya Tritiya," T S Kalyanaraman, chairman and managing director, Kalyan Jewellers, said. “Today in particular, we witnessed a steep surge in website visits. Apart from the expected traction from bigger cities, there was considerable traffic coming in from tier-2 and tier-3 cities as well," he said. The circumstance of this year's Akshaya Tritiya is radically different, Kalyanaraman said, with the retailer’s over 140 stores in India, and the Middle East currently shut. It rolled out some initiatives for shoppers last week to shore up demand.

Pankaj Khanna, managing director, and founder, Gem Selections, part of New Delhi-based Khanna Gems Pvt Ltd, said that the retailer saw 2,500 online bookings of gold and silver coins. “As people are still in panic and aren't willing to spend on much on non-essential things, our initiative to provide customers an option to book gold online at Rs. 100 has helped us to increase our sales volume" said Khanna. As its store remains shuttered, online sales value was down 25% compared to a year ago, however online sales volume has been increased by 20%.

Titan's Chawla said the retailer will continue to step up online sales channels as it readies for changed shopping behavior post covid-19.

“As we gear up for a post covid world, this e- Akshaya Tritiya has been an opportunity to develop and strengthen our digital and omni-channel play. Many initiatives we have taken will serve us well as customers get used to new digital driven behaviour," he said.

