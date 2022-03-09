Oil continued to extend its rally by inching towards $130 a barrel on Wednesday on concern of a potential supply shock as the United States banned Russian oil imports. Oil prices have surged since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Brent had hit $139 on Monday, its highest since 2008.

The US on Tuesday imposed a ban on Russian oil imports, whereas the United Kingdom said it would phase them out and Shell said it would stop buying Russian crude. Norbert Rücker, Head of Economics & Next Generation Research of Julius Baer explained how he does not see the ban as a gamechanger.

"The US’ and the UK's ban of Russian oil is not a fundamental game changer. The world is not about to run out of oil. We are witnessing a price crisis rather than a supply crisis. Beyond the near-term uncertainty, we have confidence that the oil price spike follows more or less known patterns. Such sharp up moves usually follow down moves within weeks and months, not years," the note stated.

The conflict has roiled commodity markets and sparked concerns the global economy is heading for a shock just as countries emerge from the Covid pandemic. Russian oil is being shunned, banks are predicting even higher crude prices and already tight energy markets are being stretched.

The isolation of Russia leaves a gap on the oil market. The fluidity of the situation and the uncertainty of how supply chains will adjust creates extreme nervousness on oil markets and fuels the oil price spike.

“Since yesterday, there are also direct sanctions in place after both the US and the UK announced to ban Russian oil & gas imports. Fundamentally, this is not a game changer. The US has been a marginal buyer of so-called unprocessed oils, which it likely can replace easily with alternatives. Similarly, the UK’s ban will only apply later this year, which gives sufficient time to adjust supplies in a market which by then will look very different anyhow," he added.

