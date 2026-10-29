Karwa Chauth today but gold, silver rates not glittering — will prices rebound or pain will continue till Diwali?

Karwa Chauth Today | Gold Rate Today | Silver Rate Today: Despite the Karwa Chauth celebration, which is considered an auspicious day to buy gold and silver, precious metal prices have fallen by a sizeable margin from the previous day's closing. The MCX gold rate today is around ₹1,43,350 per 10 gm, down around ₹350 per 10 gm from the previous day's close of ₹1,43,705. Likewise, the MCX silver rate today is oscillating around ₹1,92,000 per kg, down by nearly ₹2,400 against the previous close of ₹1,94,325 per 10 gm.

According to market experts, gold and silver prices are under pressure due to the US Fed's decision to keep interest rates steady while maintaining a hawkish outlook. This has triggered US Fed rate-hike buzz ahead of the December 2026 meeting, spurring an uptick in US bond yields and the US dollar. They said that gold and silver rates are dictated by global triggers these days, and renewed inflation fears and a stable Indian rupee may also act as a taper for any bounce back in precious metals. However, they maintained that auspicious buying in gold and silver may deliver strong returns by the end of December 2026, predicting MCX gold rates to touch up to ₹1,60,000 per 10 gm and MCX silver rates to touch up to ₹2,40,000 per kg.

Gold, silver rates today: Top 3 reasons for fall on Karwa Chauth Highlighting the reasons that are dragging gold and silver prices today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The reason for fall in gold and silver prices today can be attributed to these three developments: renewed fear of inflation, US Fed rate hike buzz in December 2026 meeting, and stable Indian rupee.”

The SEBI-registered expert said that, due to inflation concerns, the US Fed kept rates steady while maintaining a hawkish outlook. This triggered a bounce-back in US bond yields and the US dollar index. Now, the US 10-year bond yield is once again above 5%, while the US dollar index has regained the psychological 100 mark and is sustaining around 102 levels.

Gupta maintained that a stable Indian Rupee is also preventing gold prices from appreciating in the domestic market. He said that gold prices have been sustaining around the 95 level for a long time, signalling a stable outlook in the near term. This is also expected to keep a check on any sharp appreciation in the precious metals.

Should you buy gold and silver this Diwali? Advising investors to buy gold and silver on Dhanteras and Diwali 2026, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said, “Falling prices of gold and silver is a good sign for potential, as they invest for higher returns over the period. As it is customary in India to buy gold or silver on Dhanteras and Diwali, falling prices mean a lower payment.”

The PACE 360 expert maintained that the hawkish US Fed is going to weigh on the US bond yields and the US dollar index. In such a scenario, people would move their money from the bond and currency markets to equities, gold and silver. So, buying gold and silver on Dhanteras and Diwali 2026 is expected to yield a handsome return over the next two months, or by the end of December 2026.

Gold price target 2026 in India Speaking on the gold price target 2026 in the Indian market, Amit Goel of PACE 360 said, “The COMEX gold is expected to end anywhere in between $4,500 to $4,600 per ounce, whereas the MCX gold rate is expected to end around ₹1,58,000 to ₹1,60,000 per 10 gm by the end of December 2026.”

Silver price target 2026 in India Speaking on the silver price target 2026 in the Indian market, Amit Goel of PACE 360 said, “The COMEX silver rate is expected to end anywhere in between $65 to $67 per ounce, whereas the MCX silver rate is expected to end anywhere in between ₹2,35,000 to ₹2,40,000 per kg."