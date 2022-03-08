Key things to know about Nickel that is seeing massive price rally

Many metals are produced by relatively standardized methods. Almost all the world’s aluminum has been made via the Hall-Heroult smelting process since the 19th century. That makes prices relatively predictable, because there’s only one technology to think about. Nickel is different, with an array of different methods and end-use sectors that interact in often unpredictable ways. Lurching swings in price are fundamental to the nickel market, with 90-day volatility over the past 10 years markedly higher than for other LME-traded metals.

