LME halts Nickel trading again on technical issue as price plunges

Trading in nickel ended almost as soon as it had begun, and the exchange subsequently said it had suspended trading to investigate a potential technical issue with the trading limit. Only 206 lots, or 1,236 tons of nickel, changed hands before the market stopped trading within seconds on Wednesday morning. Most of those trades took place at the limit price of $45,590 a ton. Several trades appeared to be at prices below the 5% limit, suggesting they may later be canceled by the exchange.