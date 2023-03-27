LME nickel finally returns to regular trading hours after crisis

LME nickel finally returns to regular trading hours after crisis2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 12:22 AM IST
Nickel will finally open again at 1 am London time, more than a year after the LME suspended trading and canceled billions of dollars worth of deals in response to a runaway short squeeze centered around top producer Tsingshan Holding Group
Trading in London Metal Exchange nickel contracts will resume during Asian hours on Monday, marking a crucial step in efforts to repair the market after last year’s unprecedented turmoil.
